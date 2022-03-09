Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Share Price Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $106.59

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.59 and traded as low as $100.88. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $101.22, with a volume of 145,699 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FXE. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,237,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 63.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

