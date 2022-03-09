Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PLW opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

