Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.480-$11.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.17 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $616.62.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $24.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.92. 37,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $536.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

