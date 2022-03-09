Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 749 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 19,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $22.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,770. The company has a market capitalization of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $536.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.62.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

