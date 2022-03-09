Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $616.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Intuit by 55.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.53. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

