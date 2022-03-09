Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $72.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,385. The firm has a market cap of $969.24 million, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $78.49.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 114,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,933 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

About Intrepid Potash (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.