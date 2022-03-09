Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.69

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 859785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISNPY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.37) to €3.15 ($3.42) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($2.88) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.70 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.59) to €3.70 ($4.02) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

