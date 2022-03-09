International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. International Money Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $710.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 over the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 117.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

