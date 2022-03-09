International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Down 11.9%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) fell 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.76. 95,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,704,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 41.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 75.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 51.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

