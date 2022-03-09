International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will report $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $12.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF traded up $3.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.71. 3,020,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

