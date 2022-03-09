International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 43.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 413,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 126,095 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $53.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

About International Bancshares (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.