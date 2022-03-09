InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 402,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 503,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on IHG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.05) to GBX 5,675 ($74.36) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,338.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 518,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after buying an additional 126,202 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.23. 289,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,846. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.18.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

