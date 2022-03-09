InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Up to $61.23

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.23, but opened at $65.31. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 759 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.05) to GBX 5,675 ($74.36) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,338.50.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.