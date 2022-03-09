InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Up to $61.23

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.23, but opened at $65.31. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 759 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on IHG. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($76.00) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.05) to GBX 5,675 ($74.36) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,338.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.18.
About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
