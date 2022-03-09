Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $157.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ICE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $124.67 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,111,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.