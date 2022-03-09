Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

