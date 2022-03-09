Insteel Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Insteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $741.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.46. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 29.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 105.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

