InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.
NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.68. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,341. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin purchased 16,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on InspireMD from $16.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.
