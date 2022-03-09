Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of INSE opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $272.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 374.0% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.4% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 486,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

