Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72.
- On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,962. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $87.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.