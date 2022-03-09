Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) CMO Sells 11,470 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $229,285.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VG opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Vonage during the second quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vonage by 67.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 649,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 262,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

