Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells 1,068 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progressive alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.