Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

STX opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

