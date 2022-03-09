Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRDO stock opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $715.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 158,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,134,000 after buying an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

