Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CAO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HAL opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

