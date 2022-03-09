Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Sells 4,843 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.10. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

