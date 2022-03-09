Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilda Harris Piell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 24th, Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $222.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.14. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.