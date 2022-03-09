Insider Selling: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hilda Harris Piell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $222.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.14. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

