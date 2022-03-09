Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 6,425 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $599,773.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AVLR traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.81. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Avalara by 760.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.