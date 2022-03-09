Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. 76,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
