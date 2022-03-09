Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. 76,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,682. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Associated Banc by 258,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 67,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 472,690 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,861,000 after purchasing an additional 771,063 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

