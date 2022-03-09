Insider Buying: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CFO Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

UTZ stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

