Insider Buying: Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Acquires 172,414 Shares of Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi purchased 172,414 shares of Proton Motor Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £25,862.10 ($33,886.40).

Shares of LON:PPS opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Wednesday. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.27. The company has a market capitalization of £251.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.55.

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers UPS and solar batteries; and engineering services. It provides its products for various market segments, including auxiliary power units for back-up power and smart grid applications; power supply systems for IT and infrastructure; city buses; passenger ferry boats; and heavy and light duty vehicles.

