Insider Buying: Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Acquires 172,414 Shares of Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Rating) insider Antonio Bossi purchased 172,414 shares of Proton Motor Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £25,862.10 ($33,886.40).
Shares of LON:PPS opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Wednesday. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.27. The company has a market capitalization of £251.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.55.
