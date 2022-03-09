Insider Buying: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PPTA stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.42.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.
