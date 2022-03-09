Insider Buying: Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Director Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) Director Chris J. Robison acquired 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 47,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

