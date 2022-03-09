Insider Buying: Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) CEO Acquires 94,786 Shares of Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after buying an additional 4,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,520,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.