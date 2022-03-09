Insider Buying: Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Acquires 1,560,499 Shares of Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kroger purchased 1,560,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$671,014.57 ($489,791.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Cryosite alerts:

About Cryosite (Get Rating)

Cryosite Limited engages in the supply chain logistics and management of pharmaceutical products used in clinical trials, and biological materials in Australia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns, and biological storage services to the clinical trial and research industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryosite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryosite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.