Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $595.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $18.63.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.
About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.