Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) Director C James Prieur purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $595.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,578,000 after buying an additional 126,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,962,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 19,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 91,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 270.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,549,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 1,131,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambac Financial Group (Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

