Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inseego by 302.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 329.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

INSG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 130,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,574. The firm has a market cap of $485.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

