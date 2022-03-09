Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

