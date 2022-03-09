Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Trading Up 0.6%

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. lowered their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.