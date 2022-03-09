InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) will report $430,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $600,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $1.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 74,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INM. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 655,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

