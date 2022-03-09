Ink Price Tops $0.0009 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $405,055.49 and $27,205.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,697.46 or 0.06511651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,065.22 or 0.99131150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045321 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

