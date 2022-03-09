Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.80.

NYSE:INGR opened at $85.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

