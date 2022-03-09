ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.30) price target on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.15 ($15.39).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

