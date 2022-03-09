Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INFI. B. Riley dropped their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. 512,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.07. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,751 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $8,550,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,798,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 319,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

