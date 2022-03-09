Independence (NYSE:IHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NYSE IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.90.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.
About Independence (Get Rating)
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
