Independence (NYSE:IHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.90.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Independence by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Independence by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

