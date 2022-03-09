Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.

Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 3,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 360,000 shares of company stock worth $1,104,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 210,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling (Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

