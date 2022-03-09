Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 107.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.54%.
Shares of NYSE ICD traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. 3,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 6.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
In related news, major shareholder William Monroe bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 360,000 shares of company stock worth $1,104,200. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Independence Contract Drilling (Get Rating)
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.