Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$59.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a na rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

TSE IMO opened at C$57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$28.63 and a 1 year high of C$60.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$52.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

