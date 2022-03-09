iMe Lab Price Reaches $0.0298 (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.90 or 0.06452731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,185.05 or 0.99823661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041459 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

