IFP Advisors Inc Has $810,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

AMLP stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

