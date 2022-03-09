IFP Advisors Inc Has $692,000 Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 76,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

