IFP Advisors Inc Has $612,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after purchasing an additional 87,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,963 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 35,092 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

