IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

